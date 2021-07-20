In short
Whereas admission in private schools is largely controlled by school owners, government schools are must rely on the national selection process that was put in place to ensure that students join government schools on merit based on their performance and choices. In 2018, Gov't schools were expressly forbidden from even conducting admissions to fill places for those selected but do not turn up
Gov't Schools Launch their Own Online Admissions Before National Selections Start20 Jul 2021, 08:16 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
