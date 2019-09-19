In short
"We understand that these candidates had already paid but the money is somewhere and somebody is keeping it and in due course we shall come to pick it. Not only shall we get this money but we shall also prefer sanctions against sanctions against such people,” Odongo observed.
UNEB to Fine Gov't Schools Which Register Private Candidates
District Inspectors of Schools during a one day seminar with UNEB and Ministry of Education on the 2019 PLE examination conduct.
