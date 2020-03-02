Brian Luwaga
Gov’t Security Agencies to Vet NRM Coordinators

Milly Babalanda Senior Political Advisor ,Alhajji Abdul Nadduli ,RDCs and Security personnel after NRM meeting at Luweero district hall

The coordinators will be recruited as part of a nationwide drive championed by President Museveni’s Senior Political Advisor and Personal Assistant Milly Babalanda. The recruitment follows a directive issued recently by President Yoweri Museveni, for the enlistment of cadres from the village level ahead of 2021 elections.

 

