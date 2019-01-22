In short
In 2016, Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe while delivering their judgment in the Amama Mbabazi Versus Kaguta Museveni and 2 Others Presidential Election Petition made pronouncements about outstanding electoral reforms.
Gov't Seeks More Time to Present Electoral Reforms
In short
Tagged with: electoral reforms speaker of parliament rebecca kadaga justice and constitutional affairs minister kahinda otafire
