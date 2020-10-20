Olive Nakatudde
Gov’t Seeks to Borrow UGX 6 Trillion to Finance Budget Deficit

20 Oct 2020
State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

State for Planning David Bahati, who tabled the request, said that of this, a total of 4 trillion Shillings is proposed to be borrowed from the domestic market while another USD 600 million (2.2 trillion Shillings) will be borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

 

