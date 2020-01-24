In short
The scheme is meant to offer skills to thousands of children who graduate from universities with knowledge and no practical skills to fit within the job market. It is based on the fact that a number of Universities immensely focused on literacy and numeracy skills as opposed to practical skills.
Gov't Seeks to Expand Graduate Volunteer Scheme Coverage24 Jan 2020, 11:39 Comments 78 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Education Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.