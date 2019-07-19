Alex Otto
19:33

Gov’t Seeks to Regulate Crypto Currencies - Ajedra

19 Jul 2019, 19:32 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
An impression of Bitcoin, the world's first crypto currency. David Rupiny

An impression of Bitcoin, the world's first crypto currency. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
As the currencies penetrate the market, State Minister for Finance Gabriel Ajedra says that the government is taking a keen interest in their operations in order to ensure that the trend does not cause any risk to the economy.

 

Tagged with: bitcoin crypto currency regulation of crypto currency virtual currency
Mentioned: UNAFRI ministry of finance

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.