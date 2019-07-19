Gov’t Seeks to Regulate Crypto Currencies - Ajedra

In short
As the currencies penetrate the market, State Minister for Finance Gabriel Ajedra says that the government is taking a keen interest in their operations in order to ensure that the trend does not cause any risk to the economy.
Gov’t Seeks to Regulate Crypto Currencies - Ajedra19 Jul 2019, 19:32 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
An impression of Bitcoin, the world's first crypto currency. Login to license this image from 1$.
