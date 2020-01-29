Stanley Ebele
12:11

Gov't Sets Aside UGX 11b to Fight Desert Locusts

29 Jan 2020, 12:07 Comments 99 Views Agriculture Environment Updates

In short
the Director Extension Services Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industries and Fisheries MAAIF Beatrice Byarugaba in an interview. Byarugaba said another 11 billion shillings is needed to carry out large scale aerial spraying once the desert locusts are confirmed in Uganda.

 

Tagged with: desert locusts desert locusts in east Africa governemnt sets aside 11 billion for desert locust outbreak government ready to tackle desert locust outbreak
Mentioned: MAAIF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.