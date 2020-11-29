Gov’t Sets Up Taskforce to Stop Misuse of Mosquito Nets

In short
The team will be led by Resident District Commissioner who will be deputised by district health officers. Each district teams have committee members who will include: district vector control officers and district surveillance officers.
Gov’t Sets Up Taskforce to Stop Misuse of Mosquito Nets29 Nov 2020, 16:14 Comments 341 Views Health Media Updates
Margret Ntambaazi Deputy Masaka DHO inspects a garden fenced with Mosquito Net in Nyendo Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.