Gov’t Spent UGX 1.15 Trillion Without Parliament Approval-AG Report

15 Jan 2020, 18:49 Comments 132 Views Parliament Report
Auditor General John Muwanga presenting his report to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

According to a review undertaken by Muwanga on the performance and implementation of the approved budget, it was observed that during the financial year, the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija approved a supplementary budget of Shillings 1.772 trillion but upon tabling the expenditure before parliament, only 615.7 billion was approved leaving 1.156 trillion unapproved.

 

