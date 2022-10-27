EDSON KINENE
23:09

Gov't Starts Anti-Tick Vaccine Trials

27 Oct 2022, 22:58 Comments 53 Views Mbarara, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Minister Bright Rwamirama Administers the first Anti-Tick Vaccine at its launch in Mbarara ZARDI~1

Minister Bright Rwamirama Administers the first Anti-Tick Vaccine at its launch in Mbarara ZARDI~1

In short
Trials will be carried out at five sites that include the prison farms of Kiburara in Ibanda and Isimba in Masindi, Maruzi Livestock Research station in Apac District, Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Nabilatuk district and Mbarara Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Mbarara City.

 

Tagged with: ANTI-TICK VACCINE
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.