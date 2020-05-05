In short
So far, four drone-based imagery surveys have been conducted in Murchison Bay and one in Jinja with the objective of keeping a close watch on the floating islands' movements and guide machine deployment to right targets. The survey shows that there are about 100 hectares of floating weeds in Murchison bay, Port Bell with more than ten hectares in Jinja District.
Gov't Starts Clearing Floating Islands on Lake Victoria
5 May 2020
An excavator loaded on a barge dredges part of the floating island at Luzira, port bell. PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KISEKKA
