Mwesigwa Alon
17:30

Gov’t Starts Drafting Regulations to Operationalize Data Protection Law

26 Aug 2020, 17:28 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Updates
Government seeks to protect Ugandans information given different countries

Government seeks to protect Ugandans information given different countries

In short
Paul Okirig, a lawyer and drafter, said at the online consultative meeting that the regulations will among other things make it clear where the individual may refuse to give their data to a collector and incidences where they cannot refuse such as when the government wants information for planning purposes.

 

Tagged with: Data protection law regulations Paul Okirig data protection law in uganda ict

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.