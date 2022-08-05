In short
The proposed factory that will be managed by Bwamba Cooperative Union is meant to enhance capacity for the cocoa production to increase its quantity and quality for the benefit of local farmers and investors.
Gov't Undertaking Study on Construction of Cocoa Factory in Bundibugyo5 Aug 2022, 12:42 Comments 150 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
