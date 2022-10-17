In short
In 2007, the government resettled pastoralists mainly from the Basongora community on 3,500 acres of land curved out from land belonging to the Uganda People's Defense Forces, Ibuga and Mubuku prisons, Ibuga refuges, and settlement camps.
Gov't Starts Fresh Survey of Disputed Land in Kasese17 Oct 2022, 16:05 Comments 56 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Agriculture Court Updates
In short
Mentioned: cultivators
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.