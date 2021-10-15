In short
David Oguttu, the programme Manager for the National Onchocerciasis Elimination programme says enrolling the refugees in mass treatment will help Uganda achieve its policy of eliminating Onchocerciasis.
Gov't Starts Mass Treatment of River Blindness Among South Sudan Refugees
South Sudanese refugees attend a meeting at Zone 4 in Bidi Bidi Refugee settlement in Yumbe district on April 3 2019.
