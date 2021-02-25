In short
The State Minister for Microfinance, Kyegune Haruna Kasolo told URN while in Kasese District on Wednesday that they decided to start monitoring activities to pick out all the concerns about the program and respond to them on time.
Gov't Starts Monitoring Activities of Emyooga Beneficiaries
State Minister of Micro Finance Haruna Kasolo (in the middle) says they are following up on the implementation of the Emyooga program.
