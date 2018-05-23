Govt Struggles to Recover Women Entrepreneurship Funds

In short
According to records from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, out of the 3.3 billion shillings that was rolled out in the 2017/2018 financial year, only 600 million shillings was recovered
Govt Struggles to Recover Women Entrepreneurship Funds23 May 2018, 11:29 Comments 221 Views Local government Report
