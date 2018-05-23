Stephen Candia
11:29

Govt Struggles to Recover Women Entrepreneurship Funds

23 May 2018, 11:29 Comments 221 Views Local government Report

In short
According to records from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, out of the 3.3 billion shillings that was rolled out in the 2017/2018 financial year, only 600 million shillings was recovered

 

Tagged with: uganda women entrepreneurship programme-uwep ministry of gender william tumwine community development officer

