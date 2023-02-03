Gov’t Sued for Illegal Extension of Aswa Ranch Boundaries

some of the long horned Ankole breed of cattle reared at Aswa Ranch in Pader District. Photo By Julius Ocungi (1)

In short

The plaintiffs, accuse Uganda Livestock Industries Ltd of fraudulently creating a new freehold title over the Aswa Ranch for 15,930.46 hectares inside Lamwo and another 25,516.6 hectares inside Pader without the due processes of the district land boards.