In short
Dr.Dennis Mugimba, the education ministry spokesperson says that the minister of Education and Sports Mrs Janet Museveni has instructed the authorities in the ministry responsible for the process to stop transfers with immediate effect and allow the education service commission to proceed with the verification exercise as soon as schools reopen.
Gov't Suspends Transfer of Teachers in Public Secondary Schools20 Sep 2021, 18:49 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ban on secondary teachers transfers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.