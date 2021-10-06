Gov’t Tables Amendments to Public Finance Management Law

In short
UNOC is a government company incorporated in June 2015 to handle the government’s commercial interests in the petroleum sub-sector and ensure state participation in petroleum activities. The company is also mandated to investigate and propose new upstream, midstream, and downstream ventures locally and internationally.
Gov’t Tables Amendments to Public Finance Management Law6 Oct 2021, 13:06 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill UNOC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.