Joan Akello
20:19

Gov't Tables NSSF Amendment Bill

13 Aug 2019, 20:18 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Government Justifies amendments to NSSF Act

Government Justifies amendments to NSSF Act

In short
The Bill proposes 29 amendments with the aim of expanding social security coverage through mandatory contributions of all workers regardless of the size of the enterprise or number of workers. It is also seeks to establish a stakeholder board, provide for midterm access to voluntary contributions and enhance fines.

 

Tagged with: NSSF Act 1985 NSSF Amendment bill,2019 social security social protection
Mentioned: Bill Sam Lyomoki Ministry of Gender Social Development Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Rebecca Kadaga National Objectives of Directive Principles of State Policy House of Representatives

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.