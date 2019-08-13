In short
The Bill proposes 29 amendments with the aim of expanding social security coverage through mandatory contributions of all workers regardless of the size of the enterprise or number of workers. It is also seeks to establish a stakeholder board, provide for midterm access to voluntary contributions and enhance fines.
Gov't Tables NSSF Amendment Bill13 Aug 2019, 20:18 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
Mentioned: Bill Sam Lyomoki Ministry of Gender Social Development Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Rebecca Kadaga National Objectives of Directive Principles of State Policy House of Representatives
