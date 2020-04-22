In short
Government tabled a proposal to borrow US Dollars 219.40 million approximately Shillings 831.56 billion from the African Development Bank (ADB) and US Dollars 55.60 million approximately 210.73 billion from the African Development Fund to finance the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).
Gov't Tables UGX 1.42 Trillion Loan Requests for City Roads, Enterprise Project
22 Apr 2020
