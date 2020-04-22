Olive Nakatudde
16:48

Gov't Tables UGX 1.42 Trillion Loan Requests for City Roads, Enterprise Project

22 Apr 2020, 16:40 Comments 93 Views Parliament Report
State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

In short
Government tabled a proposal to borrow US Dollars 219.40 million approximately Shillings 831.56 billion from the African Development Bank (ADB) and US Dollars 55.60 million approximately 210.73 billion from the African Development Fund to finance the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP).

 

Tagged with: Minister of State for Planning David Bahati loans

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.