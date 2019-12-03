In short
According to the report tabled by the Planning State Minister, David Bahati, the Shillings 440 billion has largely been spent by State House, the Education, Tourism and Justice Ministries and local governments. State House accounts for 25 percent of the supplementary funding.
Gov't Tables UGX 440Bn Supplementary Expenditure Report Top story3 Dec 2019, 20:08 Comments 152 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: David Bahati Entebbe Regional Referall Hospital Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Finance Management Finance Ministry Immigration Control Department Kira Municipal Council Makerere University Masindi Municipal Council Ministry of Finance Mukono Municipal Council Mulago Specialised Women Neonatal Hospital Njeru Municipal Council Uganda Revenue Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.