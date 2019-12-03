Joan Akello
20:10

Gov't Tables UGX 440Bn Supplementary Expenditure Report Top story

3 Dec 2019, 20:08 Comments 152 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Report
Ministries, Departments, Agencies that received and spent the supplementary funds

Ministries, Departments, Agencies that received and spent the supplementary funds

In short
According to the report tabled by the Planning State Minister, David Bahati, the Shillings 440 billion has largely been spent by State House, the Education, Tourism and Justice Ministries and local governments. State House accounts for 25 percent of the supplementary funding.

 

Tagged with: FY2019/2020 public finance management supplementary expenditure
Mentioned: David Bahati Entebbe Regional Referall Hospital Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Finance Management Finance Ministry Immigration Control Department Kira Municipal Council Makerere University Masindi Municipal Council Ministry of Finance Mukono Municipal Council Mulago Specialised Women Neonatal Hospital Njeru Municipal Council Uganda Revenue Authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.