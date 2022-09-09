In short
Sharon Ankunda, the Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner says they were instructed by security authorities to directly take over the schools from the children of the late Sheikh Juma Katungulu; the original proprietor, who is involved in a dispute over its management.
Gov't Takes Over Kabigi Islamic Institute As Ownership Wrangles Escalate
Major Martha Asiimwe; a Presidential Advisor in Charge of Resident District Commissioner alongside other laeders during a meeting on the disputed property at Kabigi village in Bukomansimbi district
