Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:12

Gov't Takes Over Kabigi Islamic Institute As Ownership Wrangles Escalate

9 Sep 2022, 17:08 Comments 74 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Security Education Updates
Major Martha Asiimwe; a Presidential Advisor in Charge of Resident District Commissioner alongside other laeders during a meeting on the disputed property at Kabigi village in Bukomansimbi district

Major Martha Asiimwe; a Presidential Advisor in Charge of Resident District Commissioner alongside other laeders during a meeting on the disputed property at Kabigi village in Bukomansimbi district

In short
Sharon Ankunda, the Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner says they were instructed by security authorities to directly take over the schools from the children of the late Sheikh Juma Katungulu; the original proprietor, who is involved in a dispute over its management.

 

Tagged with: Kabigi Islamic Insititute Traditional Islamic Institute in Bukomansimbi
Mentioned: Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.