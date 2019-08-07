Peter Labeja
Gov't Takes Over Mary Luwum Funeral Arrangement

A photo of Mama Mary Luwum

In short
Mary Luwum, who passed on yesterday after a battle with cancer, will be laid to rest in Kitgum district next week, Thursday, August 15. The relatives, together with the government resolved that the deceased will be buried in Wii Gweng village, Mucwini Sub County, Kitgum district, the final resting place of her late husband, Janani Luwum.

 

