In short
Mary Luwum, who passed on yesterday after a battle with cancer, will be laid to rest in Kitgum district next week, Thursday, August 15. The relatives, together with the government resolved that the deceased will be buried in Wii Gweng village, Mucwini Sub County, Kitgum district, the final resting place of her late husband, Janani Luwum.
Gov't Takes Over Mary Luwum Funeral Arrangement7 Aug 2019, 15:52 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Religion Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ben Luwum Archbishop Janani Luwum's first son Mama Mary Luwum to be buried on Thursday next week
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.