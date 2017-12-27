Finance Minister Matia Kasaija displaying the 2017/2018 financial year budget early this year. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to the budget framework, government estimates to collect Shillings 15.547 trillion in the 2018/2019 financial year from domestic sources. Shillings 15.1 trillion is expected to come from tax revenue while Shillings 418 billion is expected from non-tax revenue.