In short
According to the budget framework, government estimates to collect Shillings 15.547 trillion in the 2018/2019 financial year from domestic sources. Shillings 15.1 trillion is expected to come from tax revenue while Shillings 418 billion is expected from non-tax revenue.
Gov't Targets Higher Revenue Collection Next Financial Year27 Dec 2017, 12:47 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija displaying the 2017/2018 financial year budget early this year. Login to license this image from 1$.
