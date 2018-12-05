In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga made the directive following a report by Kiryandongo Woman MP Hellen Kahunde of an outbreak of measles in her constituency, where a number of lives have been lost already.
Govt Tasked to Examine Measles Outbreak in Kiryandongo
Tagged with: measles outbreak kiryandongo district speaker of parliament rebecca kadaga woman mp hellen kahunde
