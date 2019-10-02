In short
Dr Luisa Moreno, the managing partner and analyst with Toronto-based Tahuti Global inc, said one of the issues holding back Uganda’s mining sector was the fact that most of the licenses are held by individuals or companies that aren’t using them.
Gov't Tasked to Explain Idle Mineral Licenses
2 Oct 2019
