In short
Lokii told parliament this afternoon that the government needs to thoroughly investigate reports of the inhuman and degrading treatment that the girls are subjected to, in the process of trafficking them to markets in Teso, Mombasa, Malindi, and Lamu. Initial reports indicated that the girls are sold from here, into Somalia, where they are forced to join terrorist groups.
Govt Tasked to Probe Sale of Karamojong Girls 3 Dec 2019
Apeitolim Police roadblock created to fight child trafficking in Napak and Moroto districts. Login to license this image from 1$.
