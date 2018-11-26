Samuel Amanya
Gov't Tasked to Scrap Redundant University Courses

26 Nov 2018 Kabale, Uganda
Pius Rwakimari, speaking during the dialogue Samuel Amanya

In short
Political leaders, educationists and parents in Kabale district say that the government, through National Council for Higher Education has failed to force tertiary institutions to stop teaching non-essential courses to students who end up remaining unemployed after studies.

 

