Gov’t Tells Ugandans to Use Homemade Hand Washing Solutions

18 Mar 2020, 10:50 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Saraya hand sanitizer. As Kampala is hit with a shortage of hand sanitizer due to the looming COVID-19 Pandemic, gov't is advising Ugandans to use homemade hand washing solutions instead Kukunda Judith

In short
According to the health ministry, homemade hand washing solution has the same ability to kill germs as manufactured hand sanitizers

 

