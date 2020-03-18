In short
According to the health ministry, homemade hand washing solution has the same ability to kill germs as manufactured hand sanitizers
Gov’t Tells Ugandans to Use Homemade Hand Washing Solutions18 Mar 2020, 10:50 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Kukunda Judith
Saraya hand sanitizer. As Kampala is hit with a shortage of hand sanitizer due to the looming COVID-19 Pandemic, gov't is advising Ugandans to use homemade hand washing solutions instead
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 COVID 19 Outbreak in Africa COVID-19 in East Africa Gov’t Tells Ugandans to Use Homemade Hand Washing Solutions during Sanitizer Shortage Hand Sanitizer Shortage Hits Kampala Saraya hand sanitizers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.