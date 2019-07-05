In short
Dr Obuku Ekwaro a Researcher and President of the Uganda Medical Association says what should pre-occupy policy-makers is on how they create trust since there’s no clear data on what people in the informal sector earn or even what they do yet the majority are richer than the formally employed where collections are easy.
Gov't Tipped on Dealing with Informal Sector on National Health Insurance
