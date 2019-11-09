Alex Otto
Gov’t to Appoint New UTL Administrator

Minister Evelyn Anite (R) and URSB Registrar-General, Twebaze Bemanya donating blood at the Uganda Telecom blood donation drive at the Constitution Square in Kampala.

In a copy of the extraordinary general meeting that was held at Ministry of Finance headquarters on Friday, the members resolved that the administration of UTL be extended for a year effective November 22, to allow for the completion of the audit exercise by the Auditor General as per the order of court.

 

