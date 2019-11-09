Gov’t to Appoint New UTL Administrator

In short
In a copy of the extraordinary general meeting that was held at Ministry of Finance headquarters on Friday, the members resolved that the administration of UTL be extended for a year effective November 22, to allow for the completion of the audit exercise by the Auditor General as per the order of court.
Gov’t to Appoint New UTL Administrator9 Nov 2019, 12:42 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Minister Evelyn Anite (R) and URSB Registrar-General, Twebaze Bemanya donating blood at the Uganda Telecom blood donation drive at the Constitution Square in Kampala. (Cr. David Rupiny) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.