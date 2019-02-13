Christopher Kisekka
Govt to Assess Neglected Practical Skills in Primary Schools

13 Feb 2019 Wakiso, Uganda
FILE PHOTO: CAPE arouse pupils’ creativity and free expression and to equip them with skills that would enable them survive in the world after school. Christopher Kisekka

In short
State Minister for Primary Education Rose Mary Nansubuga Sseninde observes that the neglected learning areas were integrated into the curriculum with an objective of arousing the pupils creativity and free expression and to equip them with skills that would enable them to survive in the world after school.

 

