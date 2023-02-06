Okello Emmanuel
18:05

Gov’t to Avail 22,000 Land titles to Kikuube Residents

6 Feb 2023, 17:56 Comments 49 Views Kikube, Uganda Local government Updates

In short
Peter Banura, the Kikuube LCV Chairperson in an interview with URN explains that says soon a ministry of lands team will be in the district to sensitise leaders and residents on how the issuance of the titles will be conducted.

 

Tagged with: government land grabbing land titles residents

