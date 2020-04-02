Gov’t to Borrow UGX 1.7 Trillion to Mitigate Effects of COVID -19

In short
The Finance Minister has tabled a proposal to borrow 1.7 trillion shillings, (449.8) million dollars to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic which has slowed down the economy.
Gov’t to Borrow UGX 1.7 Trillion to Mitigate Effects of COVID -192 Apr 2020, 14:42 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Parliament Misc Updates
Tagged with: 1.7 trillion for covid19 COVID-19 Impacts Government to borrow coronavirus loans support to economy
Mentioned: International Development Association Parliament
