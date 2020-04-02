Alex Otto
Gov’t to Borrow UGX 1.7 Trillion to Mitigate Effects of COVID -19

Minister David Bahati

The Finance Minister has tabled a proposal to borrow 1.7 trillion shillings, (449.8) million dollars to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic which has slowed down the economy.

 

