In short
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has now directed the ministers of Luwero- Rwenzori Affairs, ICT and national guidance and Members of Parliament from Kasese to identify land to resettle the affected persons.
Gov't to Buy Land For Kasese Flood Victims21 Jul 2021, 05:53 Comments 127 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kasese IDPs internally displaced persons
Mentioned: internally displaced persons
