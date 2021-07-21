Basaija Idd
05:59

Gov't to Buy Land For Kasese Flood Victims

21 Jul 2021, 05:53 Comments 127 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Local government Updates
PM Robinah Nabbanja on Tuesday visted Kasese to assess the impact of the flood disasters

PM Robinah Nabbanja on Tuesday visted Kasese to assess the impact of the flood disasters

In short
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has now directed the ministers of Luwero- Rwenzori Affairs, ICT and national guidance and Members of Parliament from Kasese to identify land to resettle the affected persons.

 

Tagged with: Kasese IDPs internally displaced persons
Mentioned: internally displaced persons

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.