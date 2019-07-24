Fahad Jjingo
Gov’t to Cancel Private Titles Issued in Lwera Swamp

24 Jul 2019

The president said that wetlands are part of public land held by the government in public interest and should never be owned by individuals for selfish gain. He made the remarks during a press conference held at the State Lodge in Masaka, last night.

 

