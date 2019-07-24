Gov’t to Cancel Private Titles Issued in Lwera Swamp

In short
The president said that wetlands are part of public land held by the government in public interest and should never be owned by individuals for selfish gain. He made the remarks during a press conference held at the State Lodge in Masaka, last night.
Gov’t to Cancel Private Titles Issued in Lwera Swamp24 Jul 2019, 11:23 Comments 64 Views Environment Local government Misc Updates
