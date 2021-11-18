Alex Otto
21:42

Gov't to Compensate Victims of Kampala Bombings

18 Nov 2021, 21:40 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Ambulances seen driving towards Parliament Avenue following an explosion.

In short
Delivering a statement on the bomb blasts to Members of Parliament on Thursday, Nabbanja said that Government will organize compassionate assistance to the families of the bereaved families and the survivors.

 

