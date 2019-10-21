Edward Eninu
12:42

Gov’t to Conduct Food Aid Audit in Karamoja

21 Oct 2019, 12:25 Comments 144 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Misc Analysis
Jpanese Dancer USA eats porridge with childen from Namalu Primary school.

Jpanese Dancer USA eats porridge with childen from Namalu Primary school.

In short
Karamoja Affairs Minister, Eng. John Byabagambi says he has been instructed by the government to conduct an audit to ascertain whether the food given by the World Food Programme-WFP and the Office of the Prime Minister reaches its intended beneficiaries.

 

Tagged with: hunger in karamoja john byabagambi minister of karamoja affairs mismanagement of food aid in karamoja poor attitude on education in karamoja
Mentioned: Karamoja Sub Region Ministry of Karamoja Affairs World Food Programme - WFP

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.