Gov’t to Conduct Food Aid Audit in Karamoja

Karamoja Affairs Minister, Eng. John Byabagambi says he has been instructed by the government to conduct an audit to ascertain whether the food given by the World Food Programme-WFP and the Office of the Prime Minister reaches its intended beneficiaries.
Gov't to Conduct Food Aid Audit in Karamoja21 Oct 2019
