Govt to Construct an All-Weather Road in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest

The proposed 40-kilometre road from Kisoro to Kanungu is expected to ease access to tourist attractions in the Bwindi Forest and Mgahinga Park tourism value chain. The new road will replace the existing murram road which had become impassable, especially during the rainy seasons, yet it had no safety signage.
Govt to Construct an All-Weather Road in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest14 Aug 2020
Mentioned: Ministry of Works and Transport Uganda National Road Authority Uganda Wild Life Authority - UWA
