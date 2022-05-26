EDSON KINENE
12:53

Gov't to Construct Primary Schools in Newly Created Town Councils

26 May 2022, 12:52 Comments 138 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Updates

In short
The schools approved for construction are Nyabisirira Primary School in Nyabisirira Town council, Kacerere Primary school in Rwanyamahembe Town council, Rubindi Central primary school, and Kabare primary school in Rubindi-Ruhumba Town council.

 

Tagged with: Construction of new Primary Schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sport

