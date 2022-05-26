In short
The schools approved for construction are Nyabisirira Primary School in Nyabisirira Town council, Kacerere Primary school in Rwanyamahembe Town council, Rubindi Central primary school, and Kabare primary school in Rubindi-Ruhumba Town council.
Gov't to Construct Primary Schools in Newly Created Town Councils
