In short
According to Aceng, the Ministry of Health will continue managing the Ebola survivors through different survivor's clinics like Mubende and Kasanda districts and Entebbe municipality. She said that the ministry will provide treatment and psychosocial support through partners to uplift the well-being of the survivors.
Gov't to Continue Supporting Survivors as WHO Declares Uganda Ebola Free11 Jan 2023, 17:47 Comments 56 Views Health Human rights Updates
