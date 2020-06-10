Mwesigwa Alon
17:17

Gov’t to Cut Billions off Travel, Focus on Agriculture and Push for Efficiency

10 Jun 2020, 17:15 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Finance minister Matia Kasaija

Finance minister Matia Kasaija

In short
Margaret Kakande, the head of the Budget Monitoring Unit (BMAU) at the Ministry of Finance, said the government will step back on sectors like tourism, giving it limited resources because it is now next to impossible to attract any visitors.

 

Tagged with: budget 2020/21 finance minister matia kasaija

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.