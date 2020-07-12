Basaija Idd
09:44

Gov't to Deliver Second Phase of Study Materials

12 Jul 2020, 09:29 Comments 89 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The misnter who was in the district this week says government will support learners with new materials

In short
Muyingo said that the government is determined to ensure that learners continue with studies because the ministry is not sure when schools will re-open.

 

