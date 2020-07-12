In short
Muyingo said that the government is determined to ensure that learners continue with studies because the ministry is not sure when schools will re-open.
Gov't to Deliver Second Phase of Study Materials12 Jul 2020, 09:29 Comments 89 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
The misnter who was in the district this week says government will support learners with new materials
In short
Mentioned: ministry of education and sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.