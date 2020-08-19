In short
The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday sanctioned Soroti Resident judge Wilson Musalu Musene and retired judge Moses Mukiibi, lawyer Dorah Mirembe and her husband, Patrick Ecobu. The four allegedly deceived innocent Ugandan families into giving up their children for adoption.
Gov’t to Examine US Sanctions Against Ugandan Judges Top story19 Aug 2020, 05:33 Comments 209 Views Human rights Court Updates
