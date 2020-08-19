Alex Otto
Gov’t to Examine US Sanctions Against Ugandan Judges Top story

19 Aug 2020
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters

In short
The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday sanctioned Soroti Resident judge Wilson Musalu Musene and retired judge Moses Mukiibi, lawyer Dorah Mirembe and her husband, Patrick Ecobu. The four allegedly deceived innocent Ugandan families into giving up their children for adoption.

 

