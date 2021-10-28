Alex Otto
Gov't to Explain Museveni's Procurement Directives Contravening PPDA Law

Construction of Lwengo district headquarters has stalled due to procurement delays Edward Bindhe

In short
"The directive of the president to ministry of education and health that beginning the financial 2021-2022 all contracts to build schools and schools should be given to UPDF contravenes both the Public finance management act and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets -PPDA law!" -Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi

 

