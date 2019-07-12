In short
According to the Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development Janat Mukwaya, the agreement paves way for protection of Ugandans seeking to work in the UAE, as the two countries will be able to discuss and exchange views about the workers and their rights.
Gov't to Export 80,000 Workers to UAE12 Jul 2019, 16:55 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Security East Africa Updates
Ugandas Gender Minister Janat Mukwaya signs a pact on behalf of Uganda with Saudi Arabia on Export of Labour
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.