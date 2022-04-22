In short
The minister said the success of Emyooga is measured by the repayment and saving levels of the beneficiaries.
Gov't to Give Additional UGX 20 Million to Successful Emyooga Groups22 Apr 2022, 11:02 Comments 286 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Minister for state for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Haruna Kasolo meeting Emyooga beneficaries in Bukonzo West Kasese District
In short
Tagged with: Emyooga Sacco emyooga funds
Mentioned: Emyooga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.